James (Jim) O’Dwyer, Thurles and Upperchurch

Semple Villas, Bohernanave, Thurles and formerly Knockeravoola, Upperchurch.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. predeceased by his loving parents John and Mary and his brother John-Joe.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Marian (Walsh), Eileen (O’Sullivan) and Rita (O’Neill), brothers Stephen and Vincent, Vincent’s partner Sheila, brothers-in-law, John Joe, Morgan and Jimmy, nieces, nephews, grand nephews, aunt-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Friday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Jim’s Mass can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/