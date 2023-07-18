James (Jim) Comerford, Thurles

Veterinary Surgeon

Kilvemnon, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Breanormore, Grangemockler, suddenly at his residence ,July 16th 2023.

Pre-deceased by his loving brothers Pat, John and Tom.

Jim will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving wife; Bernadette, sons; James and Cathal, daughters; Catherine, Orla and Joan, sisters; Breda and Judy, his adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and all his extended family and his many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home Mullinahone on Wednesday July 19th from 5:30pm to 8pm

Requiem Mass on Thursday July 20th at 12 noon in St Michael’s Church, Mullinahone followed by burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

For those who would have liked to attend but cannot, you may view Jim’s Funeral Mass on the link here; https://irishlivestream.com/viewingroom1

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the I.S.P.C.A.

House Private Please.