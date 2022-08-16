James Hanrahan, Cashel and Nine Mile House

Lorica, Cashel and formerly of Grange, Nine Mile House, Carrick-on-Suir

Pre deceased by his father Seamus, deeply regretted by his loving mother Mary, brothers William, Noel and John, sister Brenda, nieces & nephews Niamh, Aoife, Cara, Mark, Chloe, Daniel, Claudia and Jonathan, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Grangemockler Church for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.