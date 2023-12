Craddockstown, Woodsgift, Co. Kilkenny

Reposing at his residence ( Eircode E41 DK49) on Wednesday afternoon from 2pm with prayers at 7pmck.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Patrick’s church Graine arriving for requiem mass at 11. O’clock.

Private cremation takes place at the Island Crematorium Cork at 4 pm.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Cois Nore Kilkenny or Kilkenny/ Carlow homecare team.