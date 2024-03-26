Frances Mary Hayes nee Delahunt, Nenagh & Rathcabbin

Ballintotty House Nenagh & late of Clonmona, Rathcabbin.

Peacefully surrounded by her family at Nenagh Manor Home on March 25th 2024. Predeceased by her beloved husband John (Jack), son Keith, parents Richard & Alice and sister Hilda. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, George, Norman, Mervyn, Brian, Robert, Alice, Joy & Roy. Brothers John & Dickie, grandchildren & great-grandchildren, Son in law Richard, daughters in law Margaret, Yvonne, Caroline, Mai, June, Deirdre & Marian. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

“Peace Perfect Peace”

Reposing at her home at Ballintotty this Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church of Ireland Nenagh on Thursday for her Funeral Service at 2pm followed by burial in Ballymackey Church Grounds.

House Private on Thursday, please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Alzheimers Society and Down Syndrome Tipperary.