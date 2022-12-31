Elizabeth (Betty) Hewitt (Née Hally), Clonmel

Prior Park Drive, Clonmel.

30th December, 2022, peacefully at her residence.

Predeceased by her son Liam and son-in-law Anthony.

Sadly missed by her loving Husband Bobby, daughter Kay, daughter-in-law Jacinta, grandchildren Robert, Michael, Barry and Katie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and Friends.

May Betty Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home Kickham St. Clonmel on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm.

Betty’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church at 10.50am on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery

Family flowers only donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice movement.