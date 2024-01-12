Edmond (Eddie) Cooney – Clonmel

King’s Close, Clonmel.

Edmond passed away peacefully in Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday evening surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his brother Billy and brother-in-law John, Edmond will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his beloved wife June, his sons and daughters Eugene, Kay, Jonathan, Eamonn and Mairéad, his adored grandchildren David, Eoghan, Grace, Maeve and Padraic; sisters-in-law Nancy (Cullinane) and Nell (Cooney); daughters-in-law Mairéad and Claire, son-in-law Michael (Brunnock), nephews Owen, Liam and Ristéard and many relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Sunday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church for funeral mass on arrival at 12.30pm.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service here: www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

We will be forever grateful to the dedicated staff of Tipperary University Hospital for the kindness and tender care shown to Dad and the family.

In lieu of attendance, messages of sympathy can be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.