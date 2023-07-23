Edgar Wallace, Templederry

Middleplough, Templederry.

Suddenly on 21st July 2023.

Predeceased by his brothers William & Richard ,sisters Lill, Vera & Rita.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, his sons Eric & Eugene, Grandchildren Elliot, Harriet, Aaron, Aimee & Vanessa. Daughters in law Siobhan & Elaine. Niece Yvonne Nieces and Nephews extended family relatives neighbours and friends.

“Resting Peacefully”

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5pm to 7:30pm.

His remains will arrive at Templederry Church of Ireland on Tuesday for Funeral Service at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Templederry New Cemetery

House private on Tuesday morning, please.