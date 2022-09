O’Rahilly Avenue, Clonmel

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 4.30 with removal at 6.45 to Ss. Peter & Paul’s church.

Requiem mass on Monday afternoon at 1 o’clock which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by interment in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

House private at all times please.