Deirdre Hough, Borrisokane

Formerly of Finnoe Road and Shragh, Borrisokane.

Passed peacefully under the care of the Matron and Staff of the Manor Nursing Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by her parents Brud and Margie. Deeply regretted by her loving family Breda, Frances, Paul, Tom and Stephen, her sisters-in-law Marie, Noreen and Karen, brothers-in-law Liam and Mark, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane Thursday morning at 10:45am for funeral mass at 11:00am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Diabetes Ireland and Multiple Sclerosis.