Deirdre Darcy-Hogan (née Larkin), Roscrea, Borrisokane & Portumna

Munlusk, Aglish, Roscrea, Tipperary / Borrisokane, Tipperary / Portumna, Galway.

serving member of An Garda Síochána.

Passed peacefully from this life on Sunday 30th October 2022, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of The Galway Clinic.

Predeceased by her parents Frank and Mary Larkin, Deirdre is deeply missed by her loving and devoted husband Noel, sons Thomas and Jack, daughter Sarah, brothers Joe, Noel and Francis, sister Merlyn, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends.

Deirdre will be reposing at her home in Munlusk, Aglish, Co Tipperary (E53 HX03) from 12noon to 7pm on Tuesday 1st November 2022.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for the repose of Deirdre’s soul, on Wednesday 2nd November 2022 at 12 noon in The Church of St Michael the Archangel, Aglish (E53PY91).

The Mass will be live streamed for those who are unable to attend, link to be announced.

The funeral cortège will continue afterward Mass to Ss Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Borrisokane where Deirdre will be laid to rest.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, by request,

Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice

North Tipp Hospice Donate.

A condolence book has been opened for family and friends to leave messages of sympathy on the condolence link below.

Your messages will be a comfort and support to the family at this very sad time.

Condolences here: https://rip.ie/cb.php?dn=512538.

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis”