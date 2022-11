Stoneyacre, Cloughjordan and Cangort, Shinrone, Birr, Co. Offaly.

Died 21st of November 2022.

Reposing in Treacy’s Funeral Home, Shinrone (R42 E125) on Friday from 3 o’clock until 6.30.

Funeral service on Saturday at 1 o’clock in St. Marys Church of Ireland, Shinrone (R42 WD83) with burial afterwards in the adjoining church yard.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to Pieta House.