David Power, Rathcabbin and Nenagh

Rathcabbin and formerly of Lorrha, Nenagh

Suddenly after an illness, at Tullamore Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents James and Mary. Deeply regretted by his wife Jacinta, sons Gerald, Dermot and Emmet daughter Catherine , daughters in law Claudia and Aisling, son in law David, grandchildren Ruairí and Fionn , sisters Ann Power and Peggy Mc Cann, brother in law Bob Mc Cann, nieces nephews cousins relatives and friends.

Reposing this Tuesday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Rathcabbin on Wednesday morning at 11-45 am for mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Bonoham cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Cancer Care Ireland.

Rest in Peace.