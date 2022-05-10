Cornelius (Connie) Morrissey, Thurles

Fortedward House, Ballinahow, Ballycahill, Thurles.

In the loving care of the staff of University Hospital Waterford after an illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by his sister Joan (Rynn).

Beloved husband of Moira (Kennelly) and dearly loved father of Jane, Pamela, Edward, Claire and Conor. Sadly missed by his family, his 12 grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers Eddie (Newbridge), Tom (Dongourney) and Jimmy (Thurles), sister Mary (Galway), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 8pm arriving to St. Cataldus Church, Ballycahill at approximately 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30 followed by burial in Ballycahill Cemetery.

The mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballycahill