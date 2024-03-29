Clement Rice, Nenagh & Portlaoise

Lisboney, Nenagh & late of the Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise.

At Limerick University Hospital on March 28th 2024. Predeceased by his beloved daughter Jo and brothers Peter & Paul. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Suzan and cherished family Colin, Samantha & Debbie. Grandchildren Chloe, Lilly & Shane. Sister Gretta. Nieces & nephews extended family relatives neighbours and friends.

May Clement Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral home Nenagh this Sunday from 4pm to 5pm.

Arriving at St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Monday for Requiem mass at 11am followed by burial in St.Peters & Pauls Cemetery Portlaoise at Approx 1.30pm.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on: Nenaghparish.ie