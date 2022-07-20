Catherine Hanrahan (Née Moher), Carrick-on-Suir

Heathview South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Pre deceased by her Children Paul and Angela, Cherished Mother of her loving daughters Olivia, Claire and son Barry, sisters Alice, Breda, Rita, Ann, Marie, Teresa and Carmel, brothers John and Gerrard, son in law Richard, daughter in law Michelle, grandchildren Adam, Oisin, Daire and Cian, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Thursday the 21st July from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Grangemockler Church for requiem Mass at 12 O Clock on Friday followed by Cremation at 3pm at the Island Crematorium Cork.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Ock Ward University Hospital Waterford.

May she Rest in Peace.