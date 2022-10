Catherine (Cathy) Harding (nee Brophy), Thurles

Glengoole, Thurles, Co. Tipperary & formerly Lickfinn.

3rd October 2022.

Predeceased by her husband Stephen, sons Francis, Tommy & Stephen Jr (Deano), grandsons Michael & Stephen. Deeply regretted by her daughters Ann & Martina, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Nora Cherkez (London), Margaret Cassidy (Knockroe, Thurles), sisters-in-law Margaret Brophy (Glengoole), Margaret MacDonald (Luton), brother-in-law Jim, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and very good friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in O’Connell’s Funeral Home Killenaule this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7 pm.

Arriving at St’s Patrick & Oliver Church Glengoole on Thursday morning at 11.15 am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.