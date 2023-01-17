Caroline “Carrie” Acheson nee Barlow, Clonmel

Russellstown Lodge, Clonmel

16th January 2023 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by her dear husband, Hugh.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son Brian, daughter-in-law Carmel, adoring grandchildren Courtney and Robert, brother Aidan, sister Tras, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

A former TD for South Tipperary, Mayor of Clonmel, President of the Irish Red Cross, President of the Clonmel Show and member of the National Ploughing Association, her loss will be felt by all those who knew her.

‘Rest Easy Grancarr’

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Carrie’s funeral will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, on Thursday at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.