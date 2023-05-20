Carmel Mary Ryan (Née Cahill), Clonmel and Cork

Powerstown, Clonmel, and Banteer, Co. Cork.

On May 19th 2023, peacefully at Waterford University Hospital.

Beloved wife of Dennis and dear mother of Richard and Denis, sister of Stephen, Fr Donal and the late Phyllis, Tadgh, Frank, Dermot, Richard and Michael.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, grandchildren Lauren and Freya, daughter-in-law Sinead, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at her home in Mylerstown (E91XY33) on Sunday (May 21st) from 3pm with prayers at 7.30pm.

Reception into St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.