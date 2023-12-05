Brigid (Breda) Foley Nee Murray, Clonmel

New Abbey, Marlfield, Clonmel

Breda passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday morning surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband Richard (Dick), sons Kevin and Brendan, daughters Elaine and Antoinette, grandchildren Evangeline, Miles, Ethan and Aaron, brother Michael, sisters Anne and Siobhan, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law Neil, Derek, Emma and Chloe, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St Nicholas Church, Grange. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12pm. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Grange. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired to St Theresa’s District Hospital, Clogheen. Please wear bright colours to celebrate Breda’s life.