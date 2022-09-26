Breda Kelly, Thurles

Littleton, Thurles

September 23rd.

Predeceased by her dad Jimmy.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family, her mother Eileen, daughter Lisa, son Brendan, sisters Sheila and Elaine, brothers Dickie and P.J., brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, dear friend Kevin, Dean and Orla, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

May Breda’s kind soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles this Tuesday evening from 4p.m to 6 p.m to arrive in the Church of Our Lady and St. Kevin, Littleton at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30 a.m, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass may be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/littleton