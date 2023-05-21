Billy Gleeson, Limerick and Castleiney

Adamswood Avenue, Croagh, Co. Limerick, and formerly of Castleiney.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Beda (Magner), brothers Sean and Tom, nephews Tom, Patrick, John and Martin, sisters in law Biddy and Eileen, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Magner’s Funeral Home, Rathkeale on Sunday from 6.00pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St John the Baptist Church, Croagh.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Rathkeale.