Barbara Muriel Walshe (Née Nice), Nenagh

Knockalton Upper, Nenagh.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her cherished family on 15/8/2022.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Mike. Will be sadly missed by her loving sons Philip & Kevin and daughter Una. Grandchildren Robert (Myra), Karen (Kevin), Devin (Michelle), Mark (Amber), Emma (Cathal), Ian & Laura (Dave). Her 7 great grandchildren in Canada & her 3 great grandchildren in Ireland. Daughters in law Eileen & Margaret. Niece’s, nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 5 o’c to 6:30 o’c.

Her remains will arrive at St.Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh this Wednesday for Requiem mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney new Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend May view the livestream of her mass on nenaghparish.ie

“Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Tipperary Friends of Animals