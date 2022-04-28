Baby David Grace-Donnellan, Nenagh

Ard Cruidín, Nenagh.

Passed away suddenly & peacefully at home on 26th April 2022.

Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Odette and David Snr. His dear sisters Veda & his twin Luna. Grandparents Ger & Margaret Grace and Martina Donnellan, great-grandfather Murt, aunts, uncles cousins relatives , neighbours and friends.

May Baby David Rest With The Angels.

Reposing for close friends and family will take place at his home this Thursday from 4 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for Mass of the Angels at 11 o’clock. Livestream of the mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

Burial afterwards in Ballinree Church grounds.