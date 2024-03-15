Anna Ryan (nee McCarthy), Holycross

The Bungalow, Fertianna, Holycross, Thurles.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in her 91st year.

In the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Davy, daughter Marian, twin sister Maura, sister Kathleen and daughter-in-law Angela.

Deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Michael, Johnny, Murt and Gerry, grandchildren Noreen, Eoin, Saoirse, Ceire, Meabh, Kate-Anna and Conor, great-grandchildren Shay, Rían Grace and Harry, daughter-in-law Maura, son-in-law Steve, nephew Brian, Gavin, Emma, Brigid, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 17th March from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday 18th March at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Friends of The Hospital of the Assumption.