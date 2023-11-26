Ann Hogan, Puckaun

Ann Hogan, (nee Hogan), Urra, Puckaun, Nenagh and formerly of Littleton, Colorado, U.S.A., November 24th 2023, after a short illness, at The Galway Clinic. Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, husband Jos, her children Ann Marie, Michelle and Michael, her sister Kathy and her brothers, her adored grandson Connor, also missed by Jos’s children Josh and Una Rose, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends both locally and abroad.

Reposing on Monday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St. Patrick’s Church, Puckaun, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.