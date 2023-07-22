Albert Cleary, Thurles

Clohessey Place, The Ragg, Thurles.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his son Thomas, brothers and sisters.

Deeply regretted by his loving family; wife Breda, daughters AnnMarie, Catriona, Frances and Imelda, sons Timmy and Christopher, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, partners, sister Rebecca, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 23rd July from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 24th July at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.