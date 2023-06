Gardaí in Tipperary at currently dealing with an incident involving a child in the South of the county.

They are still at the scene on Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir following the incident which happened at approximately 3:15pm today.

A young girl has been transferred by air ambulance to CHI at Temple Street for treatment of her injuries.

Gardaí were unable to provide details of the severity of these injuries and no further information is available at this time.