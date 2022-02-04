‘Women for Election’ seeking 50/50 male-female breakdown on 2024 election ballots

Attempts are being made to ensure there’s at least 50/50 representation on ballot papers for the 2024 local elections between men and women.

Nine of Tipperary’s 40 county councillors are female, while none of the county’s national politicians are female.

The group Women for Election are highlighting the figures, as they aim to encourage at least 1,000 women to contest the next local elections in 2024.

That’s almost double the 560 women stood for the same elections back in 2019.

Caitriona Gleeson, CEO of Women for Election, said, “if Tipperary and Ireland is to reach the stated aim of 50/50 gender representation in politics by the end of this decade, things have to start with ensuring that there is at least 50/50 representation on the ballot papers from the 2024 local elections. Women belong in equal numbers on every ballot paper and at every decision-making table.”

Women for Election is a national, non-partisan organisation working to help achieve an Ireland with balanced participation of women and men in political life.

Caitriona continued: “the absence of a critical mass of women from the Dáil and the majority of local councils across Ireland in 2022 not only hurts women it also hurts the majority of men as the lack of diversity in decision making is severely limiting the potential for effective governance and a healthy democracy,” Gleeson said.

“The status quo and democratic inertia we have had to accept in our politics is also damaging Ireland’s reputation as a progressive country.”

Women for Election are asking people to nominate women they think could make great politicians on www.womenforelection.ie throughout the month of February.