Women business owners in Tipperary invited to apply for the She’s Next Grant Programme

Women business owners in Tipperary are being invited to apply for the She’s Next Grant Programme.

Female entrepreneurs across the Premier can apply for one of five €10,000 grants and one year of coaching from IFundWomen.

Research by Visa revealed a confidence gap, with over half of women saying 2021 had been a challenge and their business is still recovering, compared to 33% of men.

Speaking on the research results, Mandy Lamb, Managing Director UK & Ireland, Visa, says women who own and manage businesses face a unique set of challenges and that they are excited to help make a difference to women business-owners.

Applications will be welcomed under five different categories until August 16th through the second She’s Next Grant Programme.

How to apply

The She’s Next Grant Programme, in partnership with IFundWomen, is open to small businesses and organisations who are majority owned by women, operating across all industries and sectors, through a simple application process. To enter, applicants are asked to submit details about their business and online presence at www.ifundwomen.com/visaireland

Applications are invited under five different categories:

General awards for:

-Micro business: sole proprietorships or microbusinesses with no more than two employees

-Early-stage business: Businesses founded and incorporated within the last 24 months

-Small business: Any small business with less than 50 employees

Additional two categories for:

-Innovation: Businesses in science, technology, engineering or medicine that are focused on developing new technologies.

-Sustainability: Businesses that show recognisable achievements in sustainability efforts e.g. sustainable energy, climate resilience, environmental and social best practice, environmental and social innovation, and gender and economic inclusion.

Closing Date: August 16th, 2022.