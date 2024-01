Gardaí around Tipperary report no major incidents although caution is still advised on the roads due to the likelihood of windblown debris and fallen trees.

34,000 homes and businesses across the country are without power this morning, due to the combined effects of Storms Jocelyn and Isha.

They include over 100 customers in the Borrisokane area.

ESB Networks says its repair crews worked late into the night, and will mobilise again at first light.