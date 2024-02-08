Tipp escapes snowfall so far despite weather warning

Status yellow weather warnings for snow, ice and rain are in place for Tipperary and twenty other counties today.

While heavy rain is reported in many areas the county seems to have missed out on any significant snowfall.

Caution is being advised on the roads of the Premier with spot flooding likely on many routes.

Met Éireann says the worst of the snow is expected on higher ground, particularly in the North and West

Meanwhile a separate warning for rain has come into effect for seven counties in the East and will remain in place for the entire day.