Storm Isha sweeps through Tipp

The Status Orange warning for Storm Isha has elapsed with Gardaí in the Premier County reporting no major incidents

There have been fallen trees in some area with power outages along with spot flooding.

The ESB says that as of 6.30 this morning 235,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power across the country

After a number of outages overnight power has been restored to a most areas in Tipperary – however according to ESB Networks there are in the region of 350 customers still without electricity in the Premier County this morning.

There are approximately 110 still without a supply in the Templemore area, 100 in Fethard, 90 in the Birdhill area and around 40 around Carrick on Suir.

ESB Networks crews will mobilise again at first light to assess the damage and restore electricity supply.

Gardaí say most major routes are clear but caution is still advised due to the possibility of wind-blown debris and branches.