Storm Eunice likely to bring snow, rain and wind

A combined yellow wind, rain and snow warning issued for Friday could be upgraded to orange, according to Met Éireann.

It comes as a yellow wind warning is now in place for the whole country, as the first of two named storms hits Ireland.

Storm Dudley has made landfall in Ireland, with a yellow wind warning in place until 11.30 tonight.

Met Éireann say it doesn’t look like the storm will be as bad as initially expected, but it will still be quite windy.

However there is more concern for the arrival of Storm Eunice on Friday.

A yellow wind, rain and snow warning will come into place at 1am until 3 that afternoon.

There is potential for that warning to be upgraded to orange.

On the flipside if the storm tracks further north, then it could lead to much stronger winds.

Met Éireann says it will issue a further update on Storm Eunice tomorrow morning.