Met Eireann is warning of heavy downpours which could lead to spot flooding, dangerous driving conditions and power outages.

20 other counties have also been place under the weather advisory which will remain in place until 10 o’clock tonight.

Along with the Premier, the warning applies to Clare, Limerick, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Galway, Roscommon, Cavan, Monaghan, and Northern Ireland.