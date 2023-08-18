Status Orange weather warning for Tipperary

Motorists are being advised to exercise extreme caution on the roads across Tipp with spot-flooding likely to be a problem.

The first Status Yellow rain warning comes into effect at 2pm and covers all of Munster as well as Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford and Galway.

At 5pm this evening, the rest of the country joins that warning.

A status yellow wind warning is also in effect from 9 for Munster and Leinster.

However for Tipperary, Cork, Kilkenny, Waterford Wexford, Wicklow and Carlow that will be a Status Orange wind and rain warning from 9pm.

The warnings remain in until 3am.

Met Éireann is warning of the potential for flooding, power outages, falling trees, travel disruption and structural damage.

This storm has now been named as well, it’s called Betty.