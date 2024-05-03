Breda O’Brien nee Doughan

Tullamoylan Dolla Nenagh & late of Coole Toomevara.

Suddenly surrounded by her family on April 2nd 2024 at the Mater Hospital Dublin. Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Danny & cherished family Carmel, Sean & Elaine. Sons in law Henk (Rollingswier) & Patrick (Scanlan) and daughter in law Celine (Forde). Brothers Pat & John. Grandchildren Clara, Leah, Peter, Patrick, Danny & Caellum. Sisters in law Teresa, Alice & Peggy. Nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives , neighbours and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral home Nenagh this Saturday from 5 o’c to 7 o’c.

Her remains will arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines on Sunday for Requiem mass at 11 o’c.

Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard.