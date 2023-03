Tipperary is among the five driest counties in Ireland so far this year.

The Premier has recorded 162.7 millimetres of precipitation in 2023 with Carlow the lowest at just 19.6.

Kerry is the wettest county – the Kingdom has had 404-millimetres of rain so far this year.

Researchers at Cork-based O’Flynn Medical, analysed Climate Data from Met Éireann for the start of the year.