Rain Warning in place for Tipperary until 6am on Wednesday

Up to 60 millimetres of rain could fall in Tipperary today.

A weather warning is in effect until tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann says we could get rainfall of 30 to 60mm in Tipperary and possibly locally higher on hills.

The heavy and persistent rain will ease off for a time in places during the day today before more heavy spells of rain return this evening and tonight.

The yellow alert issued yesterday kicked in overnight and will remain in place across Tipperary – as well as in Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal and Connacht until six o’clock tomorrow morning.

The national forecaster says we should expect spot flooding and travel disruption.

There’s also wind warnings along parts of the coast including neighbouring counties Cork and Waterford at various times over the next 24 hours or so.