Last week’s hot spell has officially been declared a heatwave in Tipperary

Met Éireann has released some stats about the unseasonably warm conditions.

You may think is was fairly obvious but you can officially call last week’s sunshine in Tipperary a heatwave

You need to have five straight days with over 25 degrees Celsius to qualify and there were six consecutive days at the weather station in Gurteen College in North Tipp from Monday to Saturday.

It was one of only four spots in country with three others in Clare, Carlow, and Roscommon also showing heatwave conditions.

However, Met Éireann says 14 of its weather stations registered their highest ever temperatures for the month of September.

14 had their hottest day of the year last week.

10 official stations also had their hottest nights recorded for the month – with temperatures not dropping below 19.2 Celsius in Valentia last Thursday night – which broke a 142 year old record.