Ice warning in place until midday

Over a thousand kilometres of roads have been gritted across Co Tipperary overnight but drivers are warned to take extra care this morning.

A yellow warning for ice and hazardous travel conditions is in effect until midday.

A second Met Éireann alert will then kick in this evening from five o’clock until midday tomorrow.

The Road Safety Authority is warning that all road users need to take extra care and be ready for icy roads and footpaths on the way to work and school this morning.

Director of Services at Tipperary County Council Marcus O’Conner says many of the smaller local roads have not been salted so we all need to be careful.