Hottest weekend of the year so far expected in the Premier County

Temperatures will reach 16 to 20 degrees tomorrow, but there will be some drizzle in parts of the west and north-east.

But Cathal Nolan, from Ireland’s Weather Channel, says it will improve further on Sunday.

“We’ll see a much sunnier day across the country. High pressure continues to build in and at that point we will see our winds switch around to a south-easterly direction drawing in some much warmer air for the time of year from the continent getting up as high as 20 to 21 degrees Celsius in some parts.”

“The good news then is that this nice weather is expected to continue at least up to the middle of next week.”