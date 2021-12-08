Efforts underway to repair Tipperary power outages

Storm Barra has seen severe winds and heavy rain continue to batter the country overnight.

Orange wind warnings are in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo and Dublin this morning, while a Yellow alert will remain for Tipperary and the rest of the country until 6 o’clock this evening.

The storm has led to the widespread disruption of hospital services and public transport.

Last night, the Department of Education also advised that schools covered by red or orange warnings remain closed today.

Gardaí across the Tipperary Division are reporting no major issues on the roads this morning although caution is still advised as there may be wind-blown debris in places.

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses also remain without power including over 400 in parts of Tipperary.

The majority of these are in the Cahir area where there are 325 customers are expected to be without supply until 9.30 tonight according to ESB Networks.

Other areas include Dundrum, Bouladuff, Clogheen and Fethard.

ESB Networks say crews are resuming work this morning to restore services.