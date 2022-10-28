Council on standby in Tipp due to Orange weather alert

The Council is on standby in Tipperary due to an Orange rain and thunderstorm alert which is in place for the county along with 15 others this morning.

Leinster, along with Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary and Waterford could see flooding, with some crews already out on local roads.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management Team is liaising with Met Eireann and local authorities over the weather warning.

Junior Minister for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan is urging people to listen to safety advice:

“Heed the weather warning… this is a very heavy spell of rain that we are going to have. It will result in some localized flooding and will make driving conditions very hazardous while it lasts.”