Caution advised on the roads during Storm Agnes

Tipperary is among 25 counties North and South that are preparing for heavy rain and strong winds this morning as Storm Agnes makes landfall.

A Status Yellow wind warning runs from 7am for Munster, Leinster and Galway along with a separate rain warning for 5 other counties in Leinster.

Meanwhile a Status Orange wind warning for Tipperary, Cork, Kerry, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford kicks in from 9am.

Cork, Kerry and Waterford will also be placed under at Status Orange rain warning at the same time.

Met Éireann are warning that the weather could lead to localised flooding and power outages in parts throughout the day.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather outlines what we can expect today.

“Storm Agnes moving up from the south-west through this morning bring some strong winds and very heavy rain. A very rough day ahead with very heavy rainfall continuing through this morning into the afternoon before easing later this evening. The strong winds also moving through the country this morning and this afternoon. Strongest in the south and east of the country where there is a risk of some damaging gusts.”

Inspector James White from Thurles Garda Station is urging homeowners to take some precautions before the worst of the storm hits.

“I would you to take the opportunity to ensure that anything that’s capable of being blown from your property and onto the road thereby causing danger is tied down or secured. I’m particularly referring to trampolines, wheelie bins or anything else capable of being blown in the strong winds into the path of oncoming traffic.”

Inspector White also has some advice for people taking to the roads during Storm Agnes.

“Slow down, increase the distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you and to use dipped headlights. In addition be conscious when overtaking high-sided vehicles the turbulence that may be created and the spray from such vehicles which could reduce your vision.

“With regards cyclists and motorcyclists at the worst of the weather today I would strongly advise that it is not the time to put yourself in danger because a strong gust of wind could put you in the path of following or oncoming traffic.”