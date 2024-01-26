Water tankers available at three locations in Cashel after major outage

Large swathes of homes and businesses in Cashel will be without running water for the next 24 hours.

Tankers are being put in place to supply water for locals in the town after a major outage today (Friday).

Uisce Éireann says they have already carried out the necessary repairs at the water treatment plant and on the network and the reservoir is starting to refill.

But it’s expected to be Saturday evening before full supply is restored to everyone in the town and anyone with water is asked to conserve it as much as possible.

The water tankers will be available from 6pm this evening at the Fire station, Cashel Rugby Club and St. Patrick’s Hospital.

Uisce Éireann’s Colin Cunningham said, “We understand the inconvenience caused to the local community and we appreciate their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of www.water.ie .

“We are also reminding the public to check for leaks on outside taps or in sheds and other unoccupied premises, and to report any leaks they see in public areas so that they can be prioritised for repair.”

He also appealed to homes and businesses to help conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines, where possible. Further information on water conservation is available on our website at www.water/conserve.

It’s as a result of the recent icy conditions causing leaks which are also being blamed for nighttime restrictions being put in place again tonight on the Galtee Regional Scheme.

These are affecting Tullamain, Coolmoyne, Barrettstown, Derryluskan, Graigue Lower, Mockerlershill and surrounding areas but not Rosegreen village.

Another assessment will have to be carried out tomorrow (Saturday) to see if they need to go further.