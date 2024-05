The Tipperary senior hurling team must come with a response on Saturday evening according to a former player.

Shane McGrath has been speaking ahead of the Premier’s trip to Walsh Park on Saturday, where they will take on Waterford at 6pm.

Following last weekend’s loss to Limerick, the Premier will need a victory a result on Saturday to keep hopes of progression in their own hands.

Speaking on Extra-Time, Shane McGrath says the Tipp players must come with an answer.