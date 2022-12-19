Water supply restored to most Tipp households

Households in Tipperary are being urged to contact Irish Water if they have issues with their water supply following the cold snap.

With temperatures going as low as minus 7 in parts of the county last week many houses had their pipes freeze leading to a disruption in supply.

However with the thaw over the weekend water should have returned to all properties by now – if it hasn’t then there could be a leak in the system.

As a result people are being asked to get in touch with Irish Water to report the problem in a bid to conserve supplies.

They can be contacted on 1800 278 278.