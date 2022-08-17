Vandalism of Thurles life saving equipment criticised

A Thurles councillor has described vandalism to a life buoy in the area as ‘disgraceful.’

Independent councillor Jim Ryan says he was disgusted to see that the lifesaving equipment along the river walk at the back of Dunnes Stores in the town vandalised yesterday.

It was removed from the wall and thrown into the river, with councillor Ryan stating that this is not the first time this has happened.

He told Tipp Today that whoever did this should be ashamed of themselves and is appealing to anyone with information to contact Thurles Gardaí.

He says such actions put lives at risk.

“If some misfortunate person fell into the river got into difficulty and these life buoys had been vandalised or damaged or were not there that person’s life is danger… maybe they don’t think of the consequences of their actions and you know would they live with the fact that there actions could put someone’s life in danger?”

” They’d have to live with that for the rest of their life.”