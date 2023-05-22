Stricken vessel rescued from Lough Derg

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was called into action yesterday to assist 2 people on a 16ft motorboat with engine failure and at anchor at Young Island in Scarriff Bay.

The crew launched shortly after 1pm – an RNLI volunteer transferred across to the casualty vessel where the people on board were found to be safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

Given the location and the weather forecast, the helm made the decision to take the vessel under tow to safe harbour.

Aoife Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users ‘to carry a means of communication and if you do find yourself in difficulty dial 112 or 999 and ask for Marine Rescue’.